PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $166.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PTC. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.46.

PTC stock opened at $146.63 on Thursday. PTC has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $152.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average is $132.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,585.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,585.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $430,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,898.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,547 shares of company stock valued at $26,197,784 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in PTC by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

