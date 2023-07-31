Pundi X (New) Reaches Market Capitalization of $102.57 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001353 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $102.57 million and $4.69 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

