Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Qorvo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KGI Securities upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.90. 228,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,343. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.89. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

