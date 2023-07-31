QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.91. The firm has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.39.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

