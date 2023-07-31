Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading Up 6.4%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.83. 268,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 334,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter worth $1,153,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 172,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.