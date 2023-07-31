QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $172.18 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014133 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,333.77 or 1.00033679 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00149379 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $172.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

