Radio Caca Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.78 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $36.78 million and $1.77 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003078 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000351 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000457 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009242 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

