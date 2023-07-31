Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 1.27. Rambus has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $68.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,254,763.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

