Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,177. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 1.27. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 787.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,772 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14,267.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,626,000 after acquiring an additional 709,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 4,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 465,615 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

