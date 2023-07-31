Raydium (RAY) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (RAY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $45.35 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,569,281 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

