Raymond James Raises Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$8.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday.

Real Matters Stock Up 6.3 %

REAL traded up C$0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.96. 41,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,904. The stock has a market cap of C$506.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.81.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

