Raymond James Trims Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Target Price to C$16.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARE. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.81.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

ARE stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.03. The company had a trading volume of 275,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,233. The firm has a market cap of C$680.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.29 and a 12 month high of C$14.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.35.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

