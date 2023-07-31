Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PulteGroup (PHM)

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $90.00.

7/26/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $71.00 to $85.00.

7/26/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $92.00.

7/26/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $94.00 to $110.00.

7/26/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $97.00.

7/26/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $104.00.

7/25/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $83.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $94.00.

6/14/2023 – PulteGroup had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

6/14/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $71.00 to $82.00.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,215. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

