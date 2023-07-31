Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PulteGroup (PHM)

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/27/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $90.00.
- 7/26/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $71.00 to $85.00.
- 7/26/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $92.00.
- 7/26/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $94.00 to $110.00.
- 7/26/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $97.00.
- 7/26/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $104.00.
- 7/25/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $83.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2023 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $94.00.
- 6/14/2023 – PulteGroup had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.
- 6/14/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $71.00 to $82.00.
PulteGroup Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,215. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.
PulteGroup Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
