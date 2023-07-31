Red Tortoise LLC Acquires 33,670 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,670 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 6.3% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.12. 1,476,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

