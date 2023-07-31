Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of REED stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,637. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reed’s will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.