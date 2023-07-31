Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $16.30 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Viawealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,078,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,261,000 after purchasing an additional 72,394 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 187,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,608. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.