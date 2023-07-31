Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 2,513 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFNM. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 879,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 433,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 129,190 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 377,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,145 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFNM traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

