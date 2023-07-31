Relative Value Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VGT stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $454.81. The stock had a trading volume of 467,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,939. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.50.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

