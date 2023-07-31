Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stephens

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNST. Raymond James lowered Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.80.
Renasant Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ RNST opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Renasant
In related news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 803.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Renasant Company Profile
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
