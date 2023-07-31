Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stephens

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNST. Raymond James lowered Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 803.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

