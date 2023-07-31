Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.33-5.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.775-14.850 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.90 billion.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.11. 1,559,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,595. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $155.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average is $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 44.68%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.