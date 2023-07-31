Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Republic Services updated its FY23 guidance to $5.33-5.38 EPS.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $155.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 44.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.27.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

