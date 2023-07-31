Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.33-$5.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.78 billion-$14.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.90 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.33-5.38 EPS.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.11. 1,559,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,595. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $155.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.