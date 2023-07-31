Requisite Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,226 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 2.0% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,290 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,410,371,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,760,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 961 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $147.24. 1,626,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,573. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.