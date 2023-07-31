Requisite Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 71.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 41.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.56. 2,773,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,781. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

