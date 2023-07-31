Requisite Capital Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Sera Prognostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sera Prognostics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 102,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sera Prognostics by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SERA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. 75,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.27. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 12,891.82%. Analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.