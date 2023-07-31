Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,796 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after buying an additional 2,845,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,624,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,990,363. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

