Requisite Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,338 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,454,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,054,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.