Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Organigram (OGI)

7/18/2023 – Organigram had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.00.

7/17/2023 – Organigram had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.25 to C$4.00.

7/17/2023 – Organigram had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$2.25.

7/17/2023 – Organigram had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$6.50.

7/17/2023 – Organigram had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$4.00.

Organigram Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:OGI traded up C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.50. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.73 and a 12 month high of C$6.84.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

