Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,562,950,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.20. 3,287,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,153. The stock has a market cap of $214.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $6,118,170. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.