Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,955 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Shopify accounts for 1.4% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.58. 9,021,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,717,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.