Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 142.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 756,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.