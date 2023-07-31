Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,204. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.74 and a 200 day moving average of $165.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

