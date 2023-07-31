Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $460.18. 3,928,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $439.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

