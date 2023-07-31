Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.2% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.35. 5,419,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,166. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.33.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

