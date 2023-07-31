Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16,651.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 831,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,203,000 after purchasing an additional 826,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,984,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAI stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $97.83. 12,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,564. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52 week low of $84.51 and a 52 week high of $105.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.86.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

