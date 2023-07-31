Reviewing Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) & Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Brera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -11.64% -20.45% -14.66% Brera N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kidoz and Brera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kidoz and Brera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $15.10 million 1.74 -$1.35 million ($0.02) -10.02 Brera $170,000.00 124.73 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Brera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kidoz.

Summary

Brera beats Kidoz on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

(Get Free Report)

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Brera

(Get Free Report)

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.