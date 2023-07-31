Reviewing Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Portillo’s and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $608.68 million 2.06 $10.85 million $0.24 95.13 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.27 billion 0.64 $131.88 million $4.24 22.11

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Portillo’s has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Portillo’s and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 1 4 2 0 2.14

Portillo’s currently has a consensus target price of $26.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.62%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus target price of $103.29, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s 1.67% 2.95% 1.11% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2.76% 24.04% 5.20%

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services. The company's gift shops comprise various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

