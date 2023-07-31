Rhian Davies Buys 2,500 Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Rhian Davies acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($14,745.48).

Schroders Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SDR traded down GBX 3.07 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 459.53 ($5.89). 2,853,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,291. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market cap of £7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,532.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 448.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 465.25. Schroders plc has a 52-week low of GBX 348 ($4.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 509.33 ($6.53).

Schroders Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

