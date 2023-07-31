RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.93 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.