RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.93 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
