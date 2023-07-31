Rincon Resources Limited (ASX:RCR) Insider David Lenigas Purchases 545,454 Shares

Rincon Resources Limited (ASX:RCR – Get Free Report) insider David Lenigas purchased 545,454 shares of Rincon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.97 ($20,270.25).

Rincon Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Rincon Resources Company Profile

Rincon Resources Limited operates as a gold and base metals exploration company. It has interests in copper and gold projects in Western Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the South Telfer project that consists of six exploration licenses and two prospecting licenses covering approximately 540 square kilometers; and the Kiwirrkurra project, which includes 4 granted exploration licenses covering approximately 200 square kilometers located in West Arunta Region of Western Australia.

