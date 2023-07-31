Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 324,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 381,746 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.
Riskified Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $787.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Riskified by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,573,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.
About Riskified
Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Riskified
- How to Use the MarketBeat ETF Screener
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.