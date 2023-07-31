Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 324,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 381,746 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $787.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. Analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Riskified by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,573,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

