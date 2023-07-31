Robert H. Schottenstein Sells 1,441 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $143,264.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,831,246.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

M/I Homes Stock Up 0.5 %

MHO stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.00. 472,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M/I Homes Company Profile

MHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.