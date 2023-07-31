Robert W. Baird Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $450.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $436.00.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.98. 1,105,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $374.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.