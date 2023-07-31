Robert W. Baird Boosts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $475.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TYL has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

TYL traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $392.95. 8,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.98. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,222,000 after buying an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.