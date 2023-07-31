Rocket Pool (RPL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $573.51 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $573.51 million and $4.05 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $29.34 or 0.00100307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,547,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,547,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

