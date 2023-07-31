Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 10.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Roper Technologies worth $99,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $695,366. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.13.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $490.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,419. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $502.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.30.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

