Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target to $32.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 101,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $819.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.67 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

