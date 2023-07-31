Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$54.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRP. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.47.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,001,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.70 and a 52 week high of C$68.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of C$3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3094059 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

