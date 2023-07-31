Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $37.37.

Insider Activity

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $19,067,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 296,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22,373.3% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 987,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after buying an additional 982,637 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

