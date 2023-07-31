Royal Bank of Canada Trims Shell (LON:SHEL) Target Price to GBX 2,700

Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($35.90) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($36.54) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.47) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,950 ($37.83) to GBX 2,750 ($35.26) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,750 ($35.26) to GBX 2,800 ($35.90) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,907 ($37.27) to GBX 3,268 ($41.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,987.30 ($38.30).

Shell Stock Performance

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,328.50 ($29.86) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.24 billion, a PE ratio of 495.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,333.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,389.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,093 ($26.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.51).

Shell Increases Dividend

About Shell

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Shell’s payout ratio is 1,945.03%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

